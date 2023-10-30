News & Insights

J.P. Morgan appoints Harshika Patel as new Asia private bank CEO

October 30, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan JPM.N said on Monday that it has appointed Harshika Patel as the new Asia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Asia Private Bank and Kam Shing Kwang as its Chairwoman of North Asia.

Patel joins the private bank from the J.P. Morgan's corporate and investment banking business in Asia and will succeed Kwang, who has been the CEO of its Asia Private Bank for six and a half years, according to a statement.

Patel will retain her existing role as CEO of J.P. Morgan Hong Kong, the bank added. She served as Asia's Head of Strategy at J.P. Morgan prior to the appointment, the statement said.

Kwang, who has been with the American firm for 25 years, will advise on J.P. Morgan's strategic agenda and continue to strengthen key stakeholder relationships in the region in her new role, it said.

"The Asia Private Bank operates in a key region for J.P. Morgan's private banking business, which oversees more than $2.2 trillion in client assets globally," said Martin Marron, CEO of J.P. Morgan's International Private Bank.

