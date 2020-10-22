J.P. Morgan: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Just two weeks ago, the markets were factoring in an all-but-certain Biden victory in the upcoming presidential election as well as a “Blue Wave” of democrats taking control of the Senate and Congress as well as the presidency. This would mean a path of least resistance for a new stimulus bill.

But, now not all is as it seems; market participants are taking a more thorough, deeper second look at the polling numbers. JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that election odds are narrowing making a contested result that could hamper stimulus and hurt stocks more likely.

A mixed bag of election results would mean a difficult time passing a stimulus package and betting markets are beginning to price in a more narrow election result. A tighter, more contentious election result could hurt the bank’s expectations for their market outlook.

Despite all of that potential malaise, JPMorgan stock analysts are holding steady on their calls for these three dividend stocks, yielding some 4% or more, and potentially more if price targets are met. We ran them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have to say about them.

Hemlerich & Payne (HP)

We’ll start with a company that engages in oil well drilling and gas exploration. Hemlerich & Payne's fortunes have been adversely affected from COVID-induced selling and low demand for oil products. The company has been idling rigs over the past quarter in response to the demand for their products.

As a result, HP's dividend has dropped from 71 cents per quarter to an expected 25 cents per quarter for Q3 and Q4, respectively, giving FY 2020 a total dividend of $1.91 per share. The dividend is expected to remain at 25 cents per quarter providing $1.00 per share throughout 2021. On the current reference price of $14.90 this gives a yield of 6.71%.

Covering the stock for JPM, analyst Sean Meakim remains cautiously positive. The analyst rates HP an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with an $18.00 price target. This figure implies a 22% upside from current levels. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here)

"Our modeling still suggests that generating positive FCF in FY2020 is far from guaranteed (JPMe -$30mm v. -$35mm prior), but we think HP has the balance sheet strength to remain patient and execute on its strategic priorities, particularly surrounding technology adoption and value capture from performance-based contracts," Meakim opined.

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys, 3 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. Shares are priced at $14.80, and the $17.92 average price target is in-line with JPM's. (See HP stock analysis on TipRanks)

Kraft-Heinz (KHC)

Kraft-Heinz, and its subsidiaries manufacture and market food and beverage products in the United States and throughout the world. With revenue of some $25B annually, the company has a market capitalization of $40B.

The current dividend on the company has a quarterly payout of 40 cents with an annual payout of $1.60. Given the stock price of $31.44, with the annual dividend at $1.60, this gives a yield of 5.0%. It should be noted that currently, KHC has a 9.9% FCF yield and therefore with the current revenue rate will be able to maintain their current dividend payout.

Writing for JPM, analyst Ken Goldman points out five key factors in determining his bullish stance on KHC. The analyst believes that: First, EBITDA is reasonable and can be achieved; Second, the focused strategy to grow internationally is an important aspect of the KHC’s strategy; Third, that KHC’s high dividend should perform well; Fourth, that the 9.9% FCF yield remains attractive vs. 6.5% large-cap median; and fifth that the company should buy back shares.

Backing his optimistic stance on KHC, Goldman gives the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $39.00 price target implies a 25% upside from current levels. (To watch Goldman’s track record, click here)

Wall Street is moderately bullish on the stock. Of the 13 reviews, 6 are for a Buy, 6 are for a Hold and one is for a Sell. The stock’s current price of $31.14 is a 16% increase for the average price target. (See KHC stock analysis on TipRanks)

