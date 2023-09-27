News & Insights

Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker To Sell Sahale Snacks Brand To Second Nature Brands

September 27, 2023 — 09:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) said that it agreed to sell its Sahale Snacks brand to Second Nature Brands, a U.S.-based creator of premium, nutritional and better-for-you snacks and treats. The all-cash transaction is valued at about $34 million.

The transaction will include all trademarks and the Company's leased manufacturing facility in Seattle, Washington, including about 100 employees who will transition with the business.

The Company expects the impact of the divestiture to be immaterial to its adjusted earnings per share on a full-year basis.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.