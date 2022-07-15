Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker Raises Quarterly Dividend By 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Friday announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividned.

The company's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.99 to $1.02 per common share, an increase of 3%. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The company said it remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SJM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular