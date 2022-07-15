J.M. Smucker Raises Quarterly Dividend By 3%

(RTTNews) - J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Friday announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividned.

The company's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.99 to $1.02 per common share, an increase of 3%. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The company said it remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth.

