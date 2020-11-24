J.M. Smucker Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2021.

The company now forecasts fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings in a range of $8.55 to $8.85 per share and net sales to increase in a range of 1 percent to 2 percent. Earlier, the company projected full-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.60 and net sales in a range of flat to up 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.66 per share for the year on revenue growth of 1 percent to $7.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.