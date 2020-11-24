Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2021.

The company now forecasts fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings in a range of $8.55 to $8.85 per share and net sales to increase in a range of 1 percent to 2 percent. Earlier, the company projected full-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.60 and net sales in a range of flat to up 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.66 per share for the year on revenue growth of 1 percent to $7.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SJM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular