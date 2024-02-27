J.M. Smucker Q3 Profit Down, But Beats View; Updates Annual Earnings Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) expects sales to decrease about 3.6 percent from last year.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to range from $9.45 to $9.65, better than $9.25 - $9.65 guided earlier.

Analysts on average expect SJM to report earnings of $9.52 a share on revenue of $8.24 billion for the year.

Q3 results

J. M. Smucker revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $120.4 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $208.5 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $262.6 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $2.23 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $120.4 Mln. vs. $208.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.27 -Revenue (Q3): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 - $9.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.