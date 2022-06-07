US Markets
J.M. Smucker profit to take a hit from Jif peanut butter recall

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

J.M. Smucker Co on Tuesday forecast a 90 cent hit to annual profit due to the recall of certain Jif peanut butter products following possible salmonella contamination.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share to range from $7.85 to $8.25 in fiscal year 2023, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.91 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

