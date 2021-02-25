Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker Posts Upbeat Q3 Results; Raises Full-year View- Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Food and beverage maker The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) reported its third-quarter earnings of $261.5 million or $2.32 per share, up from $187.4 million or $1.64 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales in the quarter also increased to $2.077 billion from $1.972 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $2 billion.

Looking forward to the full year 2021, the company raised its earnings as well sales growth outlook.

The company now expects 2021 revenue growth of 2%, up from 0% - 1% rise provided earlier and adjusted earnings per share are expected between $8.70 and $8.90 compared with prior guidance of $8.35 to $8.65.

On average 13 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $8.73 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SJM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More