J.M. Smucker nears deal to buy Twinkies-owner Hostess Brands - WSJ

Sept 10 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker SJM.N is nearing an agreement to buy Twinkies maker Hostess Brands TWNK.O, in a deal that would likely be in the neighbourhood of $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

