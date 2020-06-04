J.M. Smucker forecasts fiscal 2021 sales to decline up to 2%

June 4 (Reuters) - Jif peanut butter maker J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N said on Thursday it expected net sales in fiscal 2021 to decrease 1% to 2%, citing a significant and an extended decline in its away-from-home business.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company, which posted a 10% rise in fourth-quarter sales, also forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be between $7.90 and $8.30.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; editing by Uttaresh.V)

