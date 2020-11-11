Dividends
J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.57, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJM was $117.57, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.62 and a 27.96% increase over the 52 week low of $91.88.

SJM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). SJM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SJM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.57%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SJM as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 20.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SJM at 7.36%.

