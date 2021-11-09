J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.99 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125.08, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJM was $125.08, representing a -11.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.65 and a 13.16% increase over the 52 week low of $110.53.

SJM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG). SJM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SJM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -7.44%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sjm Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ULVM with an increase of 8.9% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of SJM at 4.12%.

