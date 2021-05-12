J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SJM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.82, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJM was $136.82, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.57 and a 34.28% increase over the 52 week low of $101.89.

SJM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG). SJM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SJM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.62%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SZNE with an increase of 19.67% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of SJM at 8.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.