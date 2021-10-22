Markets
J.M. Smucker Authorizes 5 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Friday announced that its Board has authorized share repurchase of 5 million shares.

The company now has a total of about 7.8 million common shares available for repurchase under authorizations by its Board of Directors.

The company also approved a $0.99 per share dividend. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 12, 2021.

