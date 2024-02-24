J.K. Cement (NSEI:JKCEMENT) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 4,312.70

The average one-year price target for J.K. Cement (NSEI:JKCEMENT) has been revised to 4,312.70 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of 3,681.09 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 5,433.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.64% from the latest reported closing price of 4,340.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.K. Cement. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKCEMENT is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.43% to 6,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,993K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares, representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKCEMENT by 9.88% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 556K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKCEMENT by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 459K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 443K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKCEMENT by 8.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 328K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKCEMENT by 8.53% over the last quarter.

