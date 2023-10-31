J.Jill (JILL) Price Target Increased by 11.67% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) has been revised to 34.17 / share. This is an increase of 11.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from the latest reported closing price of 28.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 59.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is 0.15%, a decrease of 31.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 4,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,108K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 395K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 278K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 21.31% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 251K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 15.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 35.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 43.91% over the last quarter.

J.Jill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston.

