J.Jill Adds 5% In Pre-market On Returning To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) are rising more than 5% in pre-market on Wednesday after reporting improved first-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $14.4 million or $1.02 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of $18 million or $1.89 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.02 per share.

Net sales for the quarter were up 21.7% to $157.1 million from $129.1 million last year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to grow between 1.0% and 3.0%. In 2021, second-quarter revenue grew 71.9% to $159.2 million as the previous year's revenue was hurt by Covid-19 store closures.

JILL closed Tuesday's regular trading at $18.03, down 2.38%.

