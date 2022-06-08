Markets
JILL

J.Jill Adds 5% In Pre-market On Returning To Profit In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) are rising more than 5% in pre-market on Wednesday after reporting improved first-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $14.4 million or $1.02 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of $18 million or $1.89 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.02 per share.

Net sales for the quarter were up 21.7% to $157.1 million from $129.1 million last year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to grow between 1.0% and 3.0%. In 2021, second-quarter revenue grew 71.9% to $159.2 million as the previous year's revenue was hurt by Covid-19 store closures.

JILL closed Tuesday's regular trading at $18.03, down 2.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JILL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular