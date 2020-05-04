J.Crew Group Commences Prearranged Chapter 11 Restructuring - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J.Crew Group, Inc. (JCG) announced Monday that it has voluntarily commenced prearranged Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to implement restructuring.

It has reached an agreement with its lenders holding approximately 71% of its Term Loan and approximately 78% of its IPCo Notes, as well as with its financial sponsors, under which the Company will restructure its debt and deleverage its balance sheet, positioning J.Crew and Madewell for long-term success. This will help the company convert approximately $1.65 billion of its funded debt to equity.

The company has also secured commitments for a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing facility of $400 million and committed exit financing provided by existing lenders Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C., GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, among others.

As part of the deal, Madewell will remain part of J.Crew Group, Inc. and Libby Wadle will continue in her role as CEO of Madewell.

