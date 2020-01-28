J.Crew Group Appoints Jan Singer As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J.Crew Group, Inc. (JCG), an omnichannel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories, said its Board has appointed Jan Singer as Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 2, 2020. Singer is a veteran consumer and retail executive with more than 25 years of experience. He most recently served as CEO of Victoria's Secret Lingerie.

Michael Nicholson, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will return to his previous role as President and Chief Operating Officer. Libby Wadle will continue as President and CEO of Madewell.

