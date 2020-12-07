US Markets
J.C. Penney's retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11

Praveen Paramasivam
Dec 7 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday its retail and operating assets would exit Chapter 11 as two of its biggest landlords, Simon Property Group SPG.N and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, have acquired substantially all such assets.

"We ... are very pleased to help preserve this iconic institution and save tens of thousands of jobs," Simon Property Group Chief Executive David Simon said.

