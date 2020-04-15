J.C. Penney Won't Make a $12 Million Interest Payment Today

After years of dwindling foot traffic and sales, J.C. Penney is considering “strategic alternatives” and has decided not to make a scheduled $12 million interest payment on a 2036 bond.

After years of dwindling foot traffic and sales, J.C. Penney is considering “strategic alternatives” and has decided not to make a scheduled $12 million interest payment on a 2036 bond.

The company has a 30-day grace period under the bond contract before the nonpayment becomes an event of default, at which time the bondholders have the right to demand immediate repayment. J.C. Penney is using the grace period to “evaluate strategic alternatives,” according to a company statement.

Presumably one of those alternatives is bankruptcy, as the company is said to be considering the move. The department store is also considering pursuing an out-of-court debt restructuring or rescue financing, according to Reuters.

As of Feb. 1, the company had $5 billion of debt outstanding against $734 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda. That is a sizable burden, though near-term maturities weren’t large and ratings firms have said the retailer had enough cash to cover its $105 million bond maturing in June. Fitch Ratings said earlier this month that J.C. Penney (ticker: JCP) should have enough liquidity to get through at least the 2020 holiday season.

Company representative Brooke Buchanan said in an email, “The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for department store retailers across the industry and has resulted in extensive store closings. J.C. Penney has been engaged in discussions with its lenders since mid-2019 to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, a process that has become even more important as our stores have also closed due to the pandemic. Since that time, the company successfully met or exceeded guidance on all five financial objectives for 2019 and saw comparable store sales improvement in six of eight merchandise divisions in the second half of 2019 over the first half. We remain focused on our Plan for Renewal, and look forward to when we reopen our doors.”

Across the industry coronavirus-related shutdowns and widespread store closures have piled extra financial stress on top of the existing pressure of changing shopper tastes and the rise of e-commerce. March brought the steepest monthly decline in retail sales on record, with a nearly 9% slide from the month before, according to the Census Bureau.

That means J.C. Penney certainly isn’t the only retailer feeling the pinch. Fitch Ratings downgraded the bonds of at least eight retailers earlier this month because of the coronavirus shutdown. Among them were Macy’s (M), Dillard’s (DDS), Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Tapestry (TPR), all of which the firm downgraded to junk from investment grade.

The department stores’ stocks have been especially hard hit since February. Macy’s is down 57% and Dillard’s is down 51%.

J.C. Penney sank nearly 28% late Wednesday to 23 cents, taking its year-to-date loss to 79%.

Their bond prices don’t signal much more optimism about the retailers’ resilience through the coronavirus crisis. J.C. Penney’s three-year bond was trading at 50 cents on the dollar before the announcement, and Macy’s and Dillard’s bonds have sold off sharply as well. Macy’s four-year bond has been trading around 76 cents on the dollar, after falling as low as 65 cents on the dollar at the beginning of the month. Dillard’s six-year bond reached a low of 82 cents per dollar on Tuesday.

One important question for both shareholders and bondholders relates to the stores’ debt contracts. Many of those contracts have limits on leverage as a share of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda. And some of the department stores might accumulate so much debt during the shutdown that they could breach those limits.

Such a breach doesn’t automatically mean disaster or require a full debt restructuring of the type that J.C. Penney is likely to pursue. For instance, Cowen analysts think that Macy’s will breach its contracts with lenders sometime this quarter. But they say it will likely be able to lift the limits at least temporarily as part of an agreement with lenders.

The analysts also say Macy’s could issue $500 million of debt secured by distribution-center real estate and other assets—those that don’t include closed retail storefronts and inventories, which are trading at depressed valuations.

If Nordstrom’s situation is any guide, however, retailers may need to pay up for financing.

The retailer sold a $600 million bond last week, and while it is rated investment grade, it is paying a coupon of 8.75%. The bond was also secured, so those bondholders are at (or near) the front of the line for some of the company’s retail and distribution properties in the event of a default.

What’s notable is that Nordstrom, unlike Macy’s or Dillard’s, retained its investment-grade rating after Fitch’s cycle of downgrades this month. And an 8.75% coupon is unusually high for an investment-grade company—the ICE BofA Corporate Bond Index is currently yielding a little more than 3%.

Goes to show how important that investment-grade rating can be—even if the Federal Reserve can soon buy the bonds of “fallen angels” such as Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

