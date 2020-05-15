J.C. Penney Stock Soars After the Retailer Doesn’t File for Bankruptcy

J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) pulled a head fake with investors this morning after trading of the retailer's stock was halted so it could report some news.

Although everyone expected the troubled department store was going to declare bankruptcy, it instead said it had made the interest payment due on its term loan credit facility. When trading on J.C. Penney stock resumed, it soared 27%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fooled you!

The retailer was supposed to make a $17 million interest payment on May 7 under its senior secured term loan credit facility, and when it missed the payment, it was largely assumed the default was in advance of J.C. Penney preparing a bankruptcy filing.

However, the retailer had five business days to make the payment before it would constitute an "event of default" under terms of the loan, and J.C. Penney said it paid the amount due on May 14, the last day permissible.

That doesn't mean the department store chain isn't still on deathwatch. Although unlike many other retailers whose finances are in much better shape, J.C. Penney has paid its rent and now is making its interest payments, the COVID-19 pandemic may finish the job the retail apocalypse started.

Even with the interest payment made, a bankruptcy filing is still possible, if not probable, as the retailer has reportedly been trying to secure financing for a restructuring while under court protection. It was also doling out bonuses to its executives to ensure they stayed around. This may all just be a part of getting its ducks in a row before the end finally comes.

10 stocks we like better than J.C. Penney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and J.C. Penney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.