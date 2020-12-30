US Markets
SPG

J.C. Penney starts search for new CEO as Soltau to exit

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday its new owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc have begun a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jill Soltau.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday its new owners Simon Property Group SPG.N and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO have begun a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jill Soltau.

Soltau, who joined the struggling retailer about two years ago, will leave the company on Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG JCPNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular