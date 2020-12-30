J.C. Penney starts search for new CEO as Soltau to exit

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday its new owners Simon Property Group SPG.N and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO have begun a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jill Soltau.

Soltau, who joined the struggling retailer about two years ago, will leave the company on Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

