Commodities
JCP

J.C. Penney skips interest payment amid bankruptcy fears

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday it will not make a $12 million interest payment on its long-term corporate bonds, a day after Reuters reported the department store operator was considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

April 15 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc JCP.N said on Wednesday it will not make a $12 million interest payment on its long-term corporate bonds, a day after Reuters reported the department store operator was considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had a 30-day grace period to make the payment, on Senior Notes maturing in 2036, that was due on Wednesday, before it constitutes a default.

The 118-year-old company, which was already grappling with competition from online and off-price retailers, has taken a severe hit from the coronavirus crisis. It recently shut its 850 department stores, furloughed some employees and slashed spending.

Now as one way to rework its unsustainable finances and save money on looming debt payments, which include significant annual interest expenses, the company is contemplating a bankruptcy filing, sources told Reuters.

The virus outbreak has hammered traditional brick-and-mortar department store operators and other retailers that had to close their doors to customers to curb its spread, while demand has also plunged with millions of Americans out of work.

Earlier this year, J.C. Penney attempted unsuccessfully to persuade creditors to restructure and push out due dates on portions of its nearly $4 billion of long-term debt.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular