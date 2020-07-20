US Markets

J.C. Penney says certain lenders ready to accept business plan with conditions

Publisher
Reuters
Published

J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday certain lenders had agreed to accept a business plan on certain conditions as the department-store operator looks to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

July 20 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday certain lenders had agreed to accept a business plan on certain conditions as the department-store operator looks to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

Plano, Texas-based Penney has until July 31 to meet the conditions, according to a regulatory filing. It has also agreed to various changes to milestones similar to those set forth in the debtor-in-possession financing agreement. (https://bit.ly/2OERE0D)

Penney in May filed for bankruptcy protection and said it reached an agreement with existing lenders for $900 million of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations.

Earlier this month, Penney said it would cut about 1,000 jobs as it battles pressure from COVID-19-related disruptions. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JC PENNEY RESTRUCTURING/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular