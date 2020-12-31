Markets
SPG

J.C. Penney Ousts Its CEO Weeks After Bankruptcy Sale

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Just weeks after Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) took possession of J.C. Penney's assets in bankruptcy court, the mall operators announced the department store chain would be looking for a new CEO.

Jill Soltau, who took over the position about two years ago after Marvin Ellison jumped ship for the CEO job at Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), is leaving the company effective today.

While the retailer's new owners didn't provide a reason for Soltau's departure, the company did say it wanted to find a new leader who would be "focused on modern retail, the consumer experience, and the goal of creating a sustainable and enduring JCPenney."

People going through a revolving door

Image source: Getty Images.

Soltau had the unenviable task of trying to pull the retailer out of the death spiral it was locked into due to various missteps by her predecessors. While the fixes they attempted were logical, they often exacerbated the customer flight the department store suffered from.

Soltau, who came to J.C. Penney from Jo-Ann Stores, was well paid for her efforts, and that could be one reason there's a vacancy. She received a $6 million signing bonus and a $1.4 million base salary. Last year, she also had the chance to earn a bonus of as much as 150% of her base salary, or some $2.1 million, while also receiving $3.75 million in stock awards and $4.48 million in incentives for a total compensation package valued at $9.7 million. That's a lot of money for a retailer that continued to swirl down the drain.

Simon Property Group's chief investment officer, Stanley Shashoua, will take over as interim CEO, and the new owners are temporarily establishing an office of the CEO consisting of J.C. Penney's existing management team.

10 stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Simon Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG LOW BAM

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular