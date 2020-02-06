J.C. Penney Launching New Women's Jeans Line

J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) has a new line of denim under its a.n.a. brand. The company calls the new jeans "a complete reimagination" of the brand "focused on the denim customers love and a size-inclusive selection for all body shapes and sizes."

The move represents a bold step for the chain which has been carefully marshaling its resources as it struggles to win back customers and market share. Fixing its women's apparel offerings has been cited as a priority for the company by CEO Jill Soltau.

J.C. Penney has a new line of women's jeans. Image source: J.C. Penney.

A better denim?

The struggling chain used extensive customer research to help design its new denim line. For its new line, under the overall a.na. brand, the company is calling the collection "Honestly Good Jeans." The chain has added 15 new fits in more than 80 washes across missy, petite, plus, and tall categories.

Part of the line, sizes 2-224W, has already launched in stores and online. The full 2-30W offering will be available March 1.

"We are confident this new selection will help customers find the elusive perfect pair of jeans, in just the right size and style preference," said Chief Merchant Michelle Wlazlo in the press release.

Fight for its life

J.C. Penney is fighting for its very survival. It's low on cash and only has limited chances to even make an attempt at righting its ship. Making a bold bet on jeans seems like a smart place to invest its dwindling resources as a hit in this area -- one that many of its customers might wear -- could reignite interest in the retailer.

