J.C. Penney Has Acquisition Offers From Three Different Buyers

Recent rumors about bankrupt department store company J.C. Penney (OTC: JCPN.Q) merging and disappearing if it is bought out by private equity firm Sycamore Partners were countered today by Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer for the retailer.

Speaking in court, Sussberg rejected the idea that any of the potential purchasers planned to combine J.C. Penney with another company and thus extinguish its brand name. All of the bidders, left unnamed for confidentiality reasons, mean to run the retailer as a stand-alone department store after buying it and getting it out of bankruptcy, he said.

Image source: JC Penney

Sussberg also said that liquidation of J.C. Penney "is simply not in the cards" and that those running the company "have had not one discussion with our lenders or any other stakeholders about a liquidation." He dismissed specifics about bidders and bid amounts published in The New York Post and elsewhere earlier this week as "ill-informed," with the names of the possible purchasers and their offers undisclosed as of Thursday evening.

While Sussberg's comments mostly expressed confidence that J.C. Penney will emerge successfully from bankruptcy in late 2020, he said selling the retailer to a new owner "needs to move faster" to achieve the desired results. Penney's cash reserves currently stand at $1.2 billion but are more than counterbalanced by the company's long-term debt total of $3.8 billion.

10 stocks we like better than J.C. Penney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and J.C. Penney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.