J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $242.2 million or $2.28 per share, up from last year's earnings of $154.0 million or $1.44 per share.

Operating revenues for the quarter was $3.50 billion, up from $2.74 billion last year.

The company said that all segments contributed to the revenue growth, with Truckload (JBT) and Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) grew revenue 85% and 26% year over year, respectively.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share on revenues of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

