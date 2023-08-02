J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 203.96

The average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been revised to 203.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 194.13 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.01% from the latest reported closing price of 203.94 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1323 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 91,944K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,200K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 6.49% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,680K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 6.62% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 3,434K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 71.54% over the last quarter.
Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,293K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 58.34% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,561K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 5.47% over the last quarter.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.
