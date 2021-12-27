J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for J.B. Hunt Transport Services as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Growth Trending?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 36% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 11% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of J.B. Hunt Transport Services' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for J.B. Hunt Transport Services that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than J.B. Hunt Transport Services. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

