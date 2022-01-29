J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase J.B. Hunt Transport Services' shares on or after the 3rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current stock price of $191.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

NasdaqGS:JBHT Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, J.B. Hunt Transport Services's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, J.B. Hunt Transport Services looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - J.B. Hunt Transport Services has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

