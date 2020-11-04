J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JBHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.72, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $128.72, representing a -10.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.35 and a 70.97% increase over the 52 week low of $75.29.

JBHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.65. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.56%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 26.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 4.65%.

