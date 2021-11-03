J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JBHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.19, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $193.19, representing a -3.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $201.09 and a 58.55% increase over the 52 week low of $121.85.

JBHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.3. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.21%, compared to an industry average of 39.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jbht Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 30.74% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 4.14%.

