J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $176.57, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $176.57, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.40 and a 85.28% increase over the 52 week low of $95.30.

JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.47%, compared to an industry average of 32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBHT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares Trust (IYT)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 75.83% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 7.09%.

