J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $140.6, representing a -10.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.74 and a 86.74% increase over the 52 week low of $75.29.

JBHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.9%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 10.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 6.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.