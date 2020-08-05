J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JBHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.17, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $132.17, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.77 and a 75.55% increase over the 52 week low of $75.29.

JBHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.87. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.24%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 36.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 4.89%.

