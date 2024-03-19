J.B. Hunt Transport Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JBHT

Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $163.66 per share, with $219.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.83. The JBHT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Cheap Dividend Stocks
AMT MACD
CERN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.