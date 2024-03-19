News & Insights

Markets
JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JBHT

March 19, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $190.90, changing hands as low as $190.83 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $163.66 per share, with $219.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.83. The JBHT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 AMT MACD
 CERN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.