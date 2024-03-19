J.B. Hunt Transport Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JBHT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $190.90, changing hands as low as $190.83 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $163.66 per share, with $219.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.83. The JBHT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

