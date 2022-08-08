J.B. Hunt Transport Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBHT

In trading on Monday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.79, changing hands as high as $186.25 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $153.92 per share, with $218.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.94. The JBHT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.