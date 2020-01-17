Markets
JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenues Miss View; Stock Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings increased to $144.7 million or $1.35 per share from $88.7 million or $0.81 per share in the previous year. The prior year results included pretax charges of $134.0 million for contingent liabilities related to the arbitration with BNSF Railway company.

Total operating revenue for the quarter rose to $2.45 billion, from $2.32 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.46 billion for the quarter. A 2% increase in load volume in Intermodal, partially offset with a lower revenue per load, contributed to a less than 1% increase in segment revenue.

In Friday pre-market trade, JBHT is trading at $114.51, down $5.25 or 4.38 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBHT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular