J.B. Hunt Transport Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenues Miss View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings increased to $144.7 million or $1.35 per share from $88.7 million or $0.81 per share in the previous year. The prior year results included pretax charges of $134.0 million for contingent liabilities related to the arbitration with BNSF Railway company.

Total operating revenue for the quarter rose to $2.45 billion, from $2.32 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.46 billion for the quarter. A 2% increase in load volume in Intermodal, partially offset with a lower revenue per load, contributed to a less than 1% increase in segment revenue.

In Friday pre-market trade, JBHT is trading at $114.51, down $5.25 or 4.38 percent.

