J.B. Hunt (JBHT)-Waymo Ink Deal, Aim to Fully Automate Trucks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT announced a long-term collaboration with autonomous driving technology developer, Waymo, as it aims to deploy fully autonomous trucking operations in Texas over the next few years. The move is prudent, given the persistent scarcity of drivers in the trucking industry.



This multi-year agreement extends J.B. Hunt’s relationship with Waymo. Back in June 2021, the two companies collaborated to test run autonomous freight transportation between Houston and Fort Worth in Texas. The test run was conducted on Waymo’s autonomous Class 8 trucking unit, Waymo Via, utilizing Level 4 autonomous driving technology.



J.B. Hunt’s chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Craig Harper, said, "Our pilot last year with Waymo Via really helped us get a hands-on understanding of how autonomous driving technology could be implemented within our operations."

Through the expanded partnership, J.B. Hunt intends to conduct multiple pilot programs to access the operational capacity of Waymo Via in addressing customer needs. The deal would make Waymo Via accessible through J.B. Hunt’s digital marketplace, J.B. Hunt 360.

