J.B. Hunt (JBHT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 18, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter earnings has been stable at $2 in the past 60 days. However, JBHT has an impressive surprise history as its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 9.9%.

Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted J.B. Hunt’s performance in the December quarter.

The Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) segment is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an uptick in average revenue producing trucks in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCS segment’s revenues indicates a 4.1% increase from the third-quarter 2021 reported figure.

Results of the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) segment are likely to be aided by a favorable customer freight mix, and higher contractual and spot rates. The consensus mark for ICS unit revenues suggests a 6.8% increase from the September quarter’s reported figure.

Increases in revenue per load owing to factors like favorable customer rates and higher fuel surcharge revenues are likely to have boosted J.B. Hunt’s intermodal revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for intermodal revenues hints at a 5% rise from the third-quarter reported figure.

JBHT’s expanded final mile network (delivery of goods at customers’ doorstep) is likely to have boosted its fourth-quarter performance. The consensus mark for Final Mile Services revenues implies a 5% rise from the third-quarter reported number.

However, J.B. Hunt’s performance is likely to have been dented by labor shortages. As a result of this crisis, JBHT’s ability to cater to the surge in demand and effectively utilize its assets might have been hurt in the December quarter.

Moreover, the anticipated rise in operating expenses, mainly due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, is likely to have dented the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. However, this is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line soared 59.3% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3144.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3002.1 million and also jumped 27.2% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, rose 22.6% year over year

