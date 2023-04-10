J.B. Hunt (JBHT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 17, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 6.6% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missed once), the average beat being 2%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.49 billion, indicating marginal growth year over year.

The consensus estimate for Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, indicating a 1.3% rise from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s intermodal revenues are likely to reflect a year-over-year increase owing to higher revenue per load.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services(DCS) revenues is pegged at $815 million, suggesting a 10% rise from first-quarter 2022 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an increase in average revenue-producing trucks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $242 million, indicating a 11% increase from first-quarter 2022 reported number. Contributions from multiple customer contracts and benefits from the acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines (closed at February 2022-end) might have aided the top-line growth.

On the flip side, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $569 million, hinting at a 15.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues per load in the company’s transactional business might have weighed on the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $258 million, indicating a 2.3% decline from first-quarter 2022 reported number. Truckload revenues might have been hurt by decline in revenue per load.

Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been affected by an expected increase in operating expenses due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits. Our estimate is pegged at $2.13 per share, indicating 7% fall year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4

J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.92 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 and declined 16% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,649.62 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,796.8 million. The top line jumped 4.4% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their first-quarter 2023 earnings.

Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNI will release results on Apr 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CNI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNI’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has surged 18.3% year over year.

Kirby Corporation ( KEX ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and has a Zacks Rank #3. KEX will release results on Apr 27.

KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has surged more than 100% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



