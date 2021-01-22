J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Rewards Shareholders With 3.7% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly measure, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT announced a 3.7% hike in its quarterly dividend from 27 cents per share. This move is commendable, especially given the challenges the company is facing due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The new dividend of 28 cents per share (annually: $1.12) is payable Feb 19, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of Feb 5. The dividend yield based on the new payout and Jan 21’s closing price is 0.76%.

Apart from highlighting J.B. Hunt’s commitment to create value for its shareholders, this dividend hike underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. Also, a look at the past records vouches for the company’s stable dividend payment history. Notably, in January 2020, J.B. Hunt raised its quarterly dividend to 27 cents per share, representing an increase of 3.8% from its previous payout.

As investors prefer an income-generating stock, a high dividend- yielding one is much coveted. Needless to say that they are always on the lookout for companies with a consistent and incremental dividend history.

J.B. Hunt, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is also active on the buyback front. It resumed the same in early fourth-quarter 2020. During the same period, the company repurchased approximately 144,000 shares for around $17 million. It had approximately $503 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization at the end of the December quarter. It expects to maintain the momentum in its buyback programs during 2021 as well.

Transportation stocks that upped their quarterly dividends in 2020 despite the coronavirus-led adversities include Trinity Industries TRN, Air Lease AL and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP.

