J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Launches Transload Service in New York

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT announced the launch of a new transload service to ease congestion for shippers in the New York metro area. Supply chain disruptions have long been an issue for trucking companies.



A facility in Jersey City, NJ, which JBHT recently expanded, will manage the new transload service and provide port drayage, transloading and inland line haul solutions.



Last month, J.B. Hunt expanded the use of this facility to utilize a 25,000 square-foot area to establish the new transload service offering. The facility, located near the major railroads and port terminals in the New York area, consists of ample on-site parking and offers service at all times.

This is a first of its kind facility for J.B. Hunt. With the holiday season around the corner, the launch of this facility is expected to enhance freight offerings.



J.B. Hunt’s chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources, Shelley Simpson, said, "Our new transloading service will help customers accelerate freight movement and improve container fluidity."



The new transload service helps to easily transfer ocean freight into equipment for domestic transport. Shippers can use J.B. Hunt Intermodal and J.B. Hunt Highway Services to move freight outbound from the facility, providing line haul capacity across the United States.

