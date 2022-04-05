J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Launches Program to Reduce Carbon Emissions

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT has launched CLEAN Transport program to allow customers to reduce carbon emissions created by their shipments.



The program advances JBHT customers’ efforts toward short- and long-term sustainability goals aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of their supply chain.



The CLEAN Transport program is expected to help customers reduce carbon emissions based on lane-specific activity each quarter. Either customers can select lanes or J.B. Hunt can provide recommendations based on its carbon footprint evaluation of lane activity.

JBHT will work with third-party organizations to provide program participants with data showing the number of carbon offsets needed for a carbon-neutral shipment. Reforestation, forest management, regenerative agriculture and clean power generation are part of carbon offset projects.



The CLEAN Transport program, currently available for J.B. Hunt’s intermodal customers only, is expected to expand to additional service areas.



J.B. Hunt is committed toward sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. The company's conversion of over-the-road shipments to intermodal reduces a shipment's carbon footprint by 60% on average.



Recently, a series of transportation companies have announced deals with other companies focused on sustainability initiatives. Last month, Union Pacific UNP partnered with Wabtec Corporation WAB to reduce emissions by increasing the use of renewable diesel and biofuel.



As part of the partnership, UNP plans to start using a higher biodiesel blend in locomotives it acquired from Wabtec. The partnership will help the company increase the percentage of low-carbon fuel consumed to 10% of its total diesel consumption by 2025 and 20% by 2030.



During the second quarter, Union Pacific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, will start testing with B20 biodiesel and R55 renewable diesel in trains powered by Wabtec FDL engines operating in California. With time, higher percentages of biofuel are expected to be used in the testing.



Wabtec, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a provider of locomotives; value-added, technology-based equipment, systems and services to freight rail and passenger transit industries across the globe. The company’s locomotives have been previously approved for B5 R30 (5% biodiesel and 30% renewable diesel) for locomotive engines.



Wabtec's Fleet Innovation and Transformation division group vice president, Bob Bremmer, said, "Union Pacific has a comprehensive ESG initiative, which includes the exploration of alternative fuels and emerging technologies." Bremmer added, "Biodiesel and renewable diesel are important sustainable solutions for the rail industry both in the near-term and in the future."



In another initiative, Wabtec has collaborated with BNSF Railway for a new biofuel project, which would quantify the impact of alternative fuels on emissions, durability and performance in Wabtec locomotives.

