J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Announces Several Major Leadership Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT announced several top-management changes, set to take effect on Dec 1, 2020.



The company appointed John Kuhlow as the executive vice president and chief financial officer (“CFO”). He has been serving as the interim CFO since March 2020, following the retirement of David Mee. Kuhlow joined J.B. Hunt in 2006 and has previously served as senior vice president of finance, controller and chief accounting officer.



Nick Hobbs, currently serving as executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract Services and Final Mile Services (contract services), has been named chief operating officer. Among other responsibilities in this expanded role, he will have greater oversight of asset operations across all divisions.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price

Executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Shelley Simpson, will have added responsibility for international services and corporate marketing. She will also assume the role of executive vice president, people and human resources.



Meanwhile, J.B. Hunt chose Craig Harper for its newly created position of chief sustainability officer. He will focus on sustainability initiatives. Additionally, executive vice president Brad Hicks has been appointed president of highway services.



It remains to be seen how these managerial changes impact the company as it deals with coronavirus-led challenges.

