J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Aims to Lower 32% Carbon Emission by 2034

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT seems to be actively involved in enhancing its carbon footprint and contributing toward making the transportation industry more sustainable in the future.

To this end, JBHT announced its latest target to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034 (baseline 2019) and boost its initiatives to proceed the freight industry toward a low-carbon future. To meet its aforementioned goal by 2034, J.B. Hunt will need to include alternative powered equipment into its fleet, expand the use of biogenic fuels and improve fuel economy (diesel-powered miles-per-gallon). Other required developments include ongoing enhancements to commercial motor vehicles, charging and refueling infrastructure, expanded capacity on the electrical grid, increased availability of biogenic fuels and the incorporation of more energy resources with lower carbon intensity.

J.B. Hunt’s latest target also seems to be in line with the actual target of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 2°C.

Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt, stated,"Our roadmap to achieving this aspirational goal will help J.B. Hunt strive to significantly reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment of providing efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight."

