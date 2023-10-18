News & Insights

J.B. Hunt Falls On Lower Profit In Q3, Below Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after reporting lower earnings in the third quarter, that missed analysts' view. The company's revenue also declined in the quarter.

Net earnings declined to $187.4 million, or $1.80 per share from $269.4 million, or $2.57 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by lower revenue in all segments.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.16 billion, a decrease of 18% from $3.84 billion last year.

JBHT, currently at $182.63, has traded in the range of $159.83 - $209.21 in the last 1 year.

