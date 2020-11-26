J. Vann Is The Executive VP & CFO of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) And They Just Sold 28% Of Their Shares

Some WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & CFO, J. Vann, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$7.75 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 28%, which is notable but not too bad.

WPX Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by J. Vann was the biggest sale of WPX Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$7.74. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 75.00k shares for US$353k. On the other hand they divested 180.00k shares, for US$1.4m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WPX Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership of WPX Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. WPX Energy insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The WPX Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought WPX Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for WPX Energy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

